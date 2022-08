Category: World Published on Wednesday, 31 August 2022 02:35 Hits: 3

NASA aims to make a second attempt to launch its giant next-generation moon rocket on Saturday, Sept. 3, five days after a pair of technical issues foiled an initial try at getting the spacecraft off the ground for the first time, agency officials said on Tuesday.

