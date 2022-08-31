The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Live: Zelensky says situation at Ukraine nuclear plant highly threatening

Live: Zelensky says situation at Ukraine nuclear plant highly threatening Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday said that the situation around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant "remains highly threatening". After meeting with International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi, Zelensky again said that "immediate and complete demilitarisation of the ZNPP is necessary". Follow FRANCE 24’s liveblog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

