Category: World Published on Wednesday, 31 August 2022 03:44 Hits: 3

The Taliban declared Wednesday a national holiday and lit up the capital with coloured lights to celebrate the first anniversary of the withdrawal of US-led troops from Afghanistan after a brutal 20-year war.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20220831-taliban-celebrate-anniversary-of-foreign-troop-withdrawal-from-afghanistan