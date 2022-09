Category: World Published on Wednesday, 31 August 2022 08:13 Hits: 13

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's aides are reaching out to Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of Congo to form a united front of countries with the most tropical rainforest at this year's U.N. climate talks if the leftist wins a new term. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/08/31/exclusive-lula-pushes-brazil-indonesia-congo-cop-forest-alliance-if-elected