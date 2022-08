Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 August 2022 15:30 Hits: 1

Although US monetary policy was too aggressive for too long, the likely culprit behind the recent surge in consumer prices was an extraordinarily expansionary fiscal policy. After all, the Great Recession was also met with an aggressive monetary-policy response, but inflation barely budged for a decade.

