Category: World Published on Friday, 26 August 2022 12:10 Hits: 1

Chicago Public Schools targeted two teachers involved in a campaign to stop the relocation of a dirty General Iron metal shredder to Chicago’s Southeast Side. The union and the community fought back.

Read more https://inthesetimes.com/article/chicago-teachers-suspect-mayor-lightfoot-tried-to-fire-them-for-opposing-a-new-scrapyard