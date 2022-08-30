Jeffrey Sachs: Dangerous U.S. Policy West's False Narrative Stoking Tensions with Russia, China

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 August 2022 12:12 Hits: 6

We discuss Western hegemony and U.S. policy in Russia, Ukraine and China with Columbia University economist Jeffrey Sachs, whose new article is headlined “The West’s False Narrative About Russia and China.” Sachs says the bipartisan U.S. approach to foreign policy is “unaccountably dangerous and wrongheaded,” and warns the U.S. is creating “a recipe for yet another war” in East Asia.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/8/30/wests_false_narrative_china_russia_ukraine