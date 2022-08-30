The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Jeffrey Sachs: Dangerous U.S. Policy West's False Narrative Stoking Tensions with Russia, China

Category: World Hits: 6

Seg1 guest split

We discuss Western hegemony and U.S. policy in Russia, Ukraine and China with Columbia University economist Jeffrey Sachs, whose new article is headlined “The West’s False Narrative About Russia and China.” Sachs says the bipartisan U.S. approach to foreign policy is “unaccountably dangerous and wrongheaded,” and warns the U.S. is creating “a recipe for yet another war” in East Asia.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/8/30/wests_false_narrative_china_russia_ukraine

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version