First Gen Z Congressmember? Maxwell Frost on Guns, Palestine, Cuba Reaching Trump Voters in Florida

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 August 2022 12:49 Hits: 7

We go to Florida to speak with 25-year-old gun control activist Maxwell Alejandro Frost, who made history last week when he won the Democratic primary for an open U.S. House seat in Orlando. Frost is set to become the first Afro-Cuban and first member of Generation Z elected to Congress if he goes on to win November’s general election for Florida’s heavily Democratic 10th Congressional District. Frost discusses his decade as a movement organizer in Florida and breaks down his stance on Palestine, Cuba and how to reach Trump supporters in Florida.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/8/30/maxwell_alejandro_frost_florida_democratic_primary