The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

First Gen Z Congressmember? Maxwell Frost on Guns, Palestine, Cuba Reaching Trump Voters in Florida

Category: World Hits: 7

Seg3 frost

We go to Florida to speak with 25-year-old gun control activist Maxwell Alejandro Frost, who made history last week when he won the Democratic primary for an open U.S. House seat in Orlando. Frost is set to become the first Afro-Cuban and first member of Generation Z elected to Congress if he goes on to win November’s general election for Florida’s heavily Democratic 10th Congressional District. Frost discusses his decade as a movement organizer in Florida and breaks down his stance on Palestine, Cuba and how to reach Trump supporters in Florida.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/8/30/maxwell_alejandro_frost_florida_democratic_primary

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version