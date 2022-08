Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 August 2022 10:06 Hits: 8

Faruk Fatih Ozer, a Turkish businessman accused of running a fraudulent cryptocurrency scheme, who has been wanted by the Turkish authorities for over a year, was arrested in the Albanian city of Elbasan.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2022/08/30/fugitive-turkish-cryptocurrency-businessman-arrested-in-albania/