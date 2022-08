Category: World Published on Monday, 29 August 2022 14:25 Hits: 1

There is a difference between cynics or deluded fanatics expressing extreme opinions and people in positions of authority doing so. Individuals who spread fear and loathing on the internet or television are repellent and sometimes dangerous, but political and religious leaders who stir hatred authorize people to commit murder.

