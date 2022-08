Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 August 2022 10:10 Hits: 8

By ratcheting up the pressure on Taiwan in response to recent visits by US officials, China is following a strategy that it honed in its past confrontations with Japan. The Chinese will continue to chip away at the status quo as long as Taiwan is unable to deter them.

