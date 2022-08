Category: World Published on Monday, 29 August 2022 18:45 Hits: 0

Ukraine's armed forces have started offensive action on several fronts in the south of the country, the military announced, launching a much-anticipated counteroffensive to regain the Kherson region from Russian invading forces.

