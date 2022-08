Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 August 2022 05:39 Hits: 1

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged Russian troops to flee from an offensive launched by his forces near the strategic southern city of Kherson occupied by Moscow since early in the war, saying Ukraine's military were taking back their territory.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-ukraine-kherson-offensive-zelenskiy/32010179.html