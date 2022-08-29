White House says Lindsey Graham's 'riots in the streets' remark validates 'semi-fascism' label

Category: World Published on Monday, 29 August 2022 22:30 Hits: 0

The White House says U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham‘s threat of “riots in the streets” should the Dept. of Justice decide to prosecute Donald Trump proves President Joe Biden’s label of “semi-fascism” for the “MAGA Republicans” is correct.

“We have seen MAGA Republicans attack our democracy. We have seen MAGA Republicans take away our rights. Make threats of violence, including this weekend, and that is what the President was referring to when you all asked me last week about the ‘semi-fascism’ comment,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told a reporter Monday (video below) when asked about Sen. Graham’s threat.

President Biden “was clear, not all Republicans,” Jean-Pierre stressed.

“There are some mainstream Republicans he mentioned, governor of Maryland Larry Hogan, and talked about him and what he’s been doing.”

“But we have seen these MAGA extreme Republicans making these kinds of comments, which is, which is dangerous. And and this is what we are talking about,” she said, “when President Biden was making his comments last week.”

“Look, this is a president that believes when you are President of the United States, it is your duty, it is your responsibility to have the strongest voice we have when it comes to democracy, when speaking about democracy. And that’s what you’re going to continue to hear from this President.”

Sunday evening in what some, including legal experts saw as a clear threat, Sen. Graham declared, “If there’s a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified information … there’ll be riots in the streets.”

Thursday night at a Maryland rally President Biden infuriating the right told supporters, “It’s not just Trump, it’s the entire philosophy that underpins the — I’m going to say something, it’s like semi-fascism.”

“The MAGA Republicans don’t just threaten our personal rights and economic security,” Biden said. “They’re a threat to our very democracy. They refuse to accept the will of the people. They embrace political violence. They don’t believe in democracy.”

“I want to be crystal-clear about what’s on the ballot this year,” Biden continued. “Your right to choose is on the ballot this year. The Social Security you paid for from the time you had a job is on the ballot. The safety of our kids from gun violence is on the ballot.”

“MAGA Republicans don’t have a clue about the power of women. Let me tell you something: They are about to find out.”

“I respect conservative Republicans,” Biden added. “I don’t respect these MAGA Republicans.”

