Chile Summons Brazil's Ambassador Due to Bolzonaro's Accusations

Brazil's current president, Jair Bolsonaro, who is also seeking re-election, during a tense election debate on Sunday night, accused Chile's leftist president, Gabriel Boric, of having been behind the burning of several subway stations during protests that broke out on October 18, 2019, demanding greater social equality.

Faced with Bolsonaro's accusations, Chilean Foreign Minister Antonia Urrejola said Monday, "it seems to us that these statements are extremely serious. They are obviously absolutely false and we regret that in an electoral context bilateral relations are taken advantage of and polarized through disinformation and false news."

In this context, the Chilean high diplomat said that the Chilean Foreign Ministry, on behalf of the Secretary-General of Foreign Policy of Chile, summoned the Brazilian ambassador on Monday to deliver a "note of protest" to the Brazilian side.

The Chilean foreign minister has recalled that both Bolsonaro and Boric are two "democratically elected" heads of state and has advocated for a "respectful" relationship between them, regardless of "ideological differences."

The Brazilian ambassador to Chile, Paulo Soares Pacheco, arrived at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at around 4:30 pm, a few hours after being summoned by the head of the ministry, Antonia Urrejola, after learning about the controversial speeches of the president.

Chile's reaction came after Bolsonaro denounced the support of his presidential rival, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, to several leftist governments in Latin America during the same event. "[Lula] supported the president of Chile as well," Bolsonaro said.

The crisis in Chile was sparked in 2019 when, on the recommendation of a panel of Public Transport experts, the government of the former president, Sebastián Piñera (2018-2022), decided to raise the Metro fare by 30 pesos, reaching a maximum of 830 pesos. By way of protest, students began to carry out "massive evasions" in the subway, raising turnstiles to enter the platforms without paying.

