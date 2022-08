Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 August 2022 01:47 Hits: 1

Nearly half a million people crowded into camps after losing their homes in widespread flooding and the climate minister warned Monday that Pakistan is on the “front line” of the world's climate crisis, after unprecedented monsoon rains that began in mid-June wracked the country, killing more than 1,130 people.

