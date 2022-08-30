The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Elon Musk calls on Twitter whistleblower to speak out on spam accounts

Elon Musk calls on Twitter whistleblower to speak out on spam accounts Elon Musk has formally subpoenaed a Twitter whistleblower to share information about spam accounts at the social network, as the billionaire fights in court to back out of a massive buyout deal. Musk has tried to pull out of the $44 billion agreement by saying Twitter misled him on the number of false accounts, or bots, prompting strong denials and a lawsuit from the social media firm.

