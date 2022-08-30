Elon Musk calls on Twitter whistleblower to speak out on spam accounts

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 August 2022 03:52 Hits: 1

Elon Musk has formally subpoenaed a Twitter whistleblower to share information about spam accounts at the social network, as the billionaire fights in court to back out of a massive buyout deal. Musk has tried to pull out of the $44 billion agreement by saying Twitter misled him on the number of false accounts, or bots, prompting strong denials and a lawsuit from the social media firm.

