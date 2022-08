Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 August 2022 04:00 Hits: 2

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Russian troops to “flee” across the border in his daily address Monday night following the launch of a Ukrainian counteroffensive to retake the Russian-occupied southern region of Kherson. Follow our liveblog to keep up with the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

