Category: World Published on Monday, 29 August 2022 21:11 Hits: 4

Despite history and an unpopular president working in Republicans’ favor, control of the Senate is now a toss-up in fall elections.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2022/0829/Why-Democrats-suddenly-feel-they-might-defy-history-hold-Senate?icid=rss