Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 August 2022 18:12 Hits: 1

The United States said the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) remains strong despite Russia’s “cynical obstructionism” after Moscow blocked the adoption of the final document of a monthlong review of the UN pact, complaining it was “blatantly political in nature.”

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/united-states-russia-npt-treaty-cynical-obstructionism/32008046.html