'Disgusting': Adam Kinzinger blasts Republican 'hypocrisy' over classified documents at Mar-a-Lago

On Sunday's edition of NBC News's Meet the Press, Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-Illinois) railed against the Republican Party's partisan excuses for the trove of classified and top secret documents that the Federal Bureau of Investigation discovered during its execution of a search warrant at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida on Monday, August 8th.

"I mean, the hypocrisy of folks in my party that spent years chanting 'lock her up' about Hillary Clinton because of some deleted emails or 'wiping a server' are now out there defending a man who very clearly did not take the national security of the United States to heart," Kinzinger, one of only two GOP lawmakers serving on the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, explained to host Chuck Todd.

Kinzinger noted that while the Department of Justice will ultimately determine "whether or not that reaches the level of indictment," Trump's potentially criminal confiscation of the materials was nevertheless "disgusting, in my mind, and no president should act this way, obviously."

