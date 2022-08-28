Donald Trump's supporters are now threatening the National Archives

Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 August 2022 17:30 Hits: 1

The National Archives is now falling under the anti-government threats that other federal agencies have experienced in the past several weeks, Axios reported Sunday.

The attacks first began when the FBI conducted a search warrant at former President Donald Trump's golf club in Palm Beach to recover classified documents he'd stolen from the White House upon leaving his office. One man attacked the Cincinnati, Ohio FBI headquarters. Another man jumped the fence at the Chicago FBI offices.

Due to a Republican conspiracy theory, right-wing supporters are now threatening the IRS. Part of the Inflation Reduction Act gave funds to the IRS, which has been drastically underfunded for the past decade and has been unable to do audits against the super wealthy. Those individuals typically tie up the courts and cost the IRS more resources to fight just to get millionaires and billionaires to pay their fair share. Republicans claim that the funds will be all about arming IRS agents to shoot everyday Americans.

Now the National Archives and Records Administration has faced an increase in threats after the Mar-a-Lago search.

“NARA has received messages from the public accusing us of corruption and conspiring against the former President, or congratulating NARA for ‘bringing him down,’” acting archivist Debra Steidel Wall explained in an email to staff this week, according to the Washington Post. “Neither is accurate or welcome."

Read the full report at Axios.com.

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2022/08/trump-supporters-threatening-national-archives/