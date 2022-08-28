Donald Trump's lawyer falsely claims FBI searched Mar-a-Lago because Liz Cheney lost her primary

Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 August 2022 17:32 Hits: 2

Former President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Jenna Ellis claimed on Sunday morning's edition of Newsmax's Wake Up America that the Federal Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at Trump's Mar-a-Lago retreat in Palm Beach, Florida on Monday, August 8th because Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming) lost her primary race to Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman.

The Cheney-Hagemen contest occurred on Tuesday, August 16th, more than a week after the FBI recovered hundreds of extremely sensitive documents from Trump's estate.

"This is yet another next thing in the line of what the Democrats are targeting President Trump with," Ellis, a constitutional law attorney, griped without providing any supporting evidence.

"Look, we're not hearing anything about January 6th anymore," Ellis proclaimed. "The timing of this is so suspicious because right after Liz Cheney loses her primary, and everything about the January 6th Committee is going away, now this raid happens."

Cheney is the Vice Chair of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, which revealed its findings in eight public hearings over the summer. While future proceedings have not yet been scheduled, the bipartisan panel is continuing its probe into Trump's role in the deadly insurrection.

Ellis added that the Justice Department's criminal pursuit of Trump "is the next mantra. This is the next thing that [Representative] Eric Swalwell [D-California] is tweeting, saying, 'the walls are closing in.'"



This article has been updated with the correct date of Wyoming's Republican congressional primary election.



