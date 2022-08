Category: World Published on Monday, 29 August 2022 06:06 Hits: 4

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said a team of experts led by him is "now on its way" to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Meanwhile, Russia is preparing for a large-scale military exercise. DW has more.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/russia-ukraine-updates-iaea-sends-mission-to-zaporizhzhia-nuclear-plant/a-62957916?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf