Category: World Published on Monday, 29 August 2022 06:53 Hits: 7

President Jair Bolsonaro accused leftist opponent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of massive corruption, who in turn laid the blame of "destroying Brazil" on the incumbent.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/bolsonaro-lula-spar-in-brazil-presidential-debate/a-62957957?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf