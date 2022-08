Category: World Published on Monday, 29 August 2022 01:10 Hits: 4

Amid post-election tensions, Angola held a funeral on Sunday for long-serving ex-leader Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who died in Spain in July but whose burial was delayed by a family request for an autopsy.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20220829-funeral-held-for-former-angolan-leader-amid-post-election-tensions