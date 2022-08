Category: World Published on Friday, 26 August 2022 16:31 Hits: 1

As the Taiwan Strait heats up, experts say preserving peace sometimes means having cleareyed assessments of the potential for war.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Asia-Pacific/2022/0826/What-China-is-and-isn-t-learning-from-military-drills-near-Taiwan?icid=rss