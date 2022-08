Category: World Published on Friday, 26 August 2022 08:30 Hits: 1

Given the geopolitical and climate-driven urgency of phasing out fossil fuels and shifting to a carbon-neutral economy, it is tempting to hand more decision-making power to credentialed experts. Yet whatever advantages a technocratic approach might have would almost certainly be offset by popular resistance and loss of public trust.

