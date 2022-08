Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 August 2022 07:27 Hits: 7

The US Navy has sailed two warships through the Taiwan Strait, in the first such transit since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/taiwan-two-us-navy-warships-transit-through-strait-amid-tensions/a-62953722?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf