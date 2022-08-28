Live: Russian shelling of towns near nuclear plant renews fear of radiation leak

Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 August 2022 07:03 Hits: 11

Shellfire hit towns surrounding the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine on Saturday afternoon fuelling more fears of a potential radiation leak as both sides traded blame. Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom said it was assessing damage to the plant and that its staff were under pressure by the Russian occupiers ahead of a likely visit by the IAEA. Read our liveblog to keep up with the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

