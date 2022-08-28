The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Live: Russian shelling of towns near nuclear plant renews fear of radiation leak

Live: Russian shelling of towns near nuclear plant renews fear of radiation leak Shellfire hit towns surrounding the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine on Saturday afternoon fuelling more fears of a potential radiation leak as both sides traded blame. Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom said it was assessing damage to the plant and that its staff were under pressure by the Russian occupiers ahead of a likely visit by the IAEA. Read our liveblog to keep up with the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

