Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 August 2022 08:21 Hits: 7

JOHOR BARU: The family of Kim Shih Keat, who died in Kluang Prison, is hoping that the authorities will share the post-mortem and chemical analysis report to give them answers as to his cause of death. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/08/28/vital-reports-being-kept-from-us-says-family-of-dead-detainee