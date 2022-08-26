Donald Trump fumes in lengthy response to the redacted FBI Mar-a-Lago search affidavit

Category: World Published on Friday, 26 August 2022 18:07 Hits: 2

Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the release of the U.S. Department of Justice's unsealing of a heavily redacted version of the affidavit used for the search warrant on his Mar-a-Lago property.

On Friday, August 26, Trump took to Truth Social with a lengthy rant sharing his response to the affidavit. The former president is arguing that there was nothing in reference to anything "nuclear."

"Affidavit heavily redacted!!! Nothing mentioned on 'Nuclear,' a total public relations subterfuge by the FBI & DOJ, or our close working relationship regarding document turnover - WE GAVE THEM MUCH," Trump wrote.

READ MORE: ‘Grave damage’: Affidavit says Donald Trump had classified documents in 'unauthorized' location



He also took aim at Judge Bruce Reinhart for allowing the release of the documents. Trump, who has described the Federal Bureau of Investigations' (FBI) search as a "break-in," also suggested that Reinhart's ruling may have been politically motivated.



"Judge Bruce Reinhart should NEVER have allowed the Break-In of my home," the former president fumed. "He recused himself two months ago from one of my cases based on his animosity and hatred of your favorite President, me. What changed? Why hasn’t he recused himself on this case? Obama must be very proud of him right now!"

Shortly after Trump's Truth Social rant, his son, Donald Trump Jr., took to Twitter with a critical response to the release as he criticized the DOJ's push for transparency.

"They tell you with a straight face that they want 'transparency' knowing that their media lackeys will run with it as though it’s a fact," Trump Jr., tweeted. "Then they release this. Transparency my ass!!!

READ NOW: 'A failing nation!' Donald Trump freaks out ahead of Mar-a-Lago affidavit release

Trump is at the center of multiple investigations but the DOJ's investigation into the removal of documents from the White House has moved to the forefront.

Per a recent report published by The New York Times, the former president is said to have transported "more than 700 pages of highly classified documents" from the White House to Mar-a-Lago.

HuffPost also noted that "little has been made public about their precise contents, or the potential consequences should they be leaked.

READ MORE: Legal experts explain why FBI Mar-a-Lago search was a triumph for ‘checks and balances’

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2022/08/donald-trump-fumes-redacted-affidavit/