CIA Allegedly Targets Turkish Businessmen for Trade With Russia

Türkish newspaper Yeni Safak reported Friday that the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) chief in Türkiye called and "openly threatened" officials of construction companies involved in trade with Russian companies and nationals.

According to the paper, the CIA interrogated the Türkish business people, asking about confidential details such as real estate contracts with Russians, the currency used in transactions, and others.

The paper reported that the U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo allegedly sent a letter on Monday intended to reach the Türkish Industry and Business Association (TUSIAD) with threats to impose sanctions against association members linked to a business with Russia.

Also, last Friday, the U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary held a phone call with the Türkish Deputy Finance Minister Yunus Elitas, commenting on his concerns about Russians trying to use Türkiye to evade sanctions imposed by the West.

Since February 24, the U.S. and other Western countries have imposed sanctions on the Russian Federation as a response to the special military operation launched by the Kremlin in Ukrainian territory intended to demilitarize and denazify the neighboring country.

