Saturday, 27 August 2022

Scientists have identified a new species of bird, named "Subantarctic rayadito", on the isolated Diego Ramirez Islands.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/scientists-find-new-bird-species-in-untouched-outpost-of-south-america/a-62948489?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf