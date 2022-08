Category: World Published on Friday, 26 August 2022 17:45 Hits: 2

Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate earlier this year contained documents with classification markings, according to an FBI affidavit released Friday explaining the justification for the search of the property this month.

