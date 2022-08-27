The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Live: Russia blocks adoption of UN nuclear disarmament text

Live: Russia blocks adoption of UN nuclear disarmament text Russia on Friday blocked the adoption of a joint declaration at a United Nations conference to review the Nuclear Non-Prolifeation Treaty, with Moscow denouncing what it said were "political" aspects of the text, especially related to the Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia occupied by the Russian military. Read our liveblog to keep up with the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

