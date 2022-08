Category: World Published on Friday, 26 August 2022 20:20 Hits: 3

In recent years, even established democracies have proven vulnerable under stress. In Iraq, despite the nascent system’s imperfections, it has served as political glue to the country’s disparate sectarian branches.

