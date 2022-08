Category: World Published on Friday, 26 August 2022 07:44 Hits: 4

Germans are feeling more frugal than at any point in the last decade, according to a survey by GfK. It found that consumers are putting aside any spare cash in anticipation of much higher energy bills.

