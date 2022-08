Category: World Published on Friday, 26 August 2022 07:52 Hits: 5

German carmaker Audi said a key part of the decision to join the sport was the racing series' goal of becoming carbon-neutral by 2030. It will act as an engine supplier, unlike Mercedes, which also designs its F1 cars.

