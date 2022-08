Category: World Published on Friday, 26 August 2022 05:55 Hits: 3

Australia on Friday tapped a former high court judge to investigate ex-prime minister Scott Morrison's decision to secretly appoint himself to several key ministerial portfolios.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20220826-australia-launches-formal-inquiry-into-ex-pm-morrison-s-secret-power-grab