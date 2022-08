Category: World Published on Friday, 26 August 2022 06:57 Hits: 2

Giorgia Meloni is expected to become Italy’s next prime minister in the September 25 general elections as her far-right Brothers of Italy party rides high in the polls, capitalising on widespread disillusionment with the status quo. FRANCE 24 reports.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220826-italy-s-far-right-meloni-launches-campaign-riding-high-in-the-polls