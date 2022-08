Category: World Published on Friday, 26 August 2022 08:00 Hits: 5

China is using two massive drones to seed rainclouds in Sichuan province to try to end a devastating drought that has choked power output and disrupted supply chains of global giants like Apple Inc and Tesla Inc. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2022/08/26/china-deploys-rain-seeding-drones-to-end-drought-in-sichuan