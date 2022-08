Category: World Published on Friday, 26 August 2022 06:08 Hits: 2

In the fourth of BIRN’s Balkan war photographer series, Gjorgi Licovski tells the story of his picture of two boys carrying ammunition to security forces, encapsulating the chaos of conflict in the North Macedonia town of Tetovo.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2022/08/26/picturing-war-macedonian-boys-fetch-ammo-in-the-thick-of-fighting/