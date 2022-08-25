The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Cancel It All: Debt Collective's Astra Taylor on Biden Plan Need for Full Student Debt Relief

In a much-anticipated move, President Biden has signed an executive order Wednesday for student debt relief that could help more than 40 million borrowers by canceling up to $20,000 of their federal loans. Many advocates for canceling student debt say Biden’s plan doesn’t go far enough, while Republicans decry the plan as “student debt socialism.” We speak to Astra Taylor, writer, filmmaker and co-director of the Debt Collective, a union for debtors and one of the original advocates for a debt jubilee that would cancel all student debt. Despite the mixed reaction, “this is incredibly significant when you think about where we began as a movement not that long ago,” says Taylor, who also notes that debt strikes and the fight for full cancellation will continue.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/8/25/biden_student_debt_forgiveness_stepping_stone

