The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Freedom Dreams : How Student Debt Crushes Black Women Why Debt Relief Would Benefit Everyone

Category: World Hits: 3

Seg2 freedom dreams

“Freedom Dreams: Black Women and the Student Debt Crisis,” a new short documentary from The Intercept, profiles Black women educators and activists struggling under the weight of tens of thousands, or even hundreds of thousands, of dollars in student loan debt. It is directed by Astra Taylor and Erick Stoll, narrated by former Ohio state Senator Nina Turner, and was supported by the Economic Hardship Reporting Project. “A system where Black women do not have to be subject to crushing debt is a system that would benefit everyone,” says Shamell Bell, one of the women featured in the film.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/8/25/freedom_dreams_documentary_debt_crushes_black

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version