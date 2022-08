Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 August 2022 08:00 Hits: 3

The Russian military's extensive use of cluster munitions in the war in Ukraine has brought about lasting harm and suffering to hundreds of civilians, Human Rights Watch said in a report released on August 25.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-cluster-munitions-human-rights-watch-report-ukraine-war/32003775.html