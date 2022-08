Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 August 2022 08:38 Hits: 2

A Bulgarian appeals court has overturned a lower court decision to extradite a Russian man accused at home of large-scale tax evasion in a case complicated by the suspect's burning of his Russian passport during an anti-war protest in the Black Sea resort of Varna.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/bulgaria-court-alchin-extradition-overturned-russia/32003965.html