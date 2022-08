Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 August 2022 08:43 Hits: 3

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet has called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to put an end to armed attacks on Ukraine and said the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant must be demilitarized.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/rights-chief-bachelet-russia-ukraine-invasion/32003978.html