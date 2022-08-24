'They ruined everything': Jake Tapper tears into boomers during interview with Gen. Z candidate

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 August 2022 23:10 Hits: 0

Generational politics were on full display on CNN on Wednesday as Generation X anchor Jake Tapper interviewed Generation Z leader Maxwell Frost one day after he won the Democratic Party nomination for Florida's 10th congressional district.

"Frost prevailed over more experienced Democrats, including former members of Congress Corrine Brown and Alan Grayson, and state Sen. Randolph Bracy, to secure the nomination. He will be the favorite in November in the reconfigured Orlando area district," The Washington Post reported Wednesday. "Frost campaigned on support for Medicare-for-all, demilitarizing the police, legalizing 'sex work' and recreational marijuana, expunging all marijuana convictions, and restoring voting rights to the incarcerated."

Tapper noted Frost worked for the gun safety group March for Our Lives before running for Congress and has been driving for Uber to help make ends meet.

"Tell me how your experience will inform your time in Congress," Tapper said.

"My experience is going to form my time in Congress because I have been organizing for the past decade," Frost replied. "I have seen how gun violence has ravaged our communities first-hand and understand the urgency surrounding the issue and truly believe we need to work to have a Congress that looks like the country, and yes, that means in race, but it also means in age, and it also means in life experiences."

Age was a theme.

"A lot of folks blame our generation and say it's because we're living beyond our means, but we know the truth," Frost said. "It's not because we have lived beyond our means. It's because we have been denied the means to live."

"That's why we need diversity of opinion, thought, experience, and age in Congress because I understand the urgency as it relates to student debt," he explained. "This is a good step forward, and when I'm in Congress, I'm going to fight to insure we can do even more to insure that people have relief that they need so they can live their lives without the shackles of debt."

"I don't blame Generation Z," Tapper said. "Let me give you a secret, it's all the fault of the Boomers. They ruined everything."

