Donald Trump calls Mitch McConnell a 'pawn' of the Democrats

Former President Donald Trump called for the ouster and criminal prosecutions of United States Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) and his wife ex-Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao – whom Trump nominated – in a rant on his Twitter imitation app Truth Social early Wednesday evening.

"The Democrats have Mitch McConnell and his lovely wife, Elaine 'Coco' Chao, over a barrel. He and she will never be prosecuted, as per the last paragraphs of this story, as long as he continues to give the Radical Left the Trillions and Trillions of Dollars that they constantly DEMAND. He was afraid to use the 'Debt Ceiling Card' in order to stop the most expensive waste of money in our Country’s history, to be spent on the Green New Deal, which will only cause one thing, a Depression," wrote Trump.



The Green New Deal is only a series of progressive policy proposals and has not been debated, passed by either chamber of Congress, or signed into law by the president.

"These expenditures are something our Country can never recover from. Mitch McConnell is not an Opposition Leader, he is a pawn for the Democrats to get whatever they want. He is afraid of them, and will not do what has to be done," Trump continued. "A new Republican leader in the Senate should be picked immediately!"

This was Trump's second admonishment of the couple this week.



The first occurred on Saturday when Trump called Chao "crazy" and accused McConnell – who voted to acquit Trump in both of his Senate impeachment trials – of jointly scheming to "get rich on China" through their marriage.

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2022/08/donald-trump-mitch-mcconnell-pawn/